CARACAS Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp will
shut its plant in Venezuela for two weeks later this month
because delays getting dollars from the state currency board
have created a shortage of materials, a senior company official
said on Wednesday.
President Nicolas Maduro's government is seeking to get more
dollars to businesses, especially importers, amid shortages
which are widely blamed on bureaucracy at the currency board,
Cadivi, and a decade of foreign exchange controls.
"There is a planned stoppage from Oct. 28 until Nov. 11
because we've had quite a lot of delays with Cadivi," said the
official, who asked not to be identified, adding that the plant
would produce 450 fewer cars because of the move.
According to Venezuela's national organization of
automakers, Cavenez, car production in the country decreased by
just over 30 percent in the first nine months of this year from
the same period in 2012.