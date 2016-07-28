TOKYO/BERLIN, July 28 Toyota Motor Corp reported
a drop in first-half vehicle sales on Thursday following a
series of production stoppages, falling behind Volkswagen which
became the world's top-selling carmaker in the first six months
of 2016 despite its emissions scandal.
The Japanese company, which manufactures the Toyota, Lexus
and Daihatsu brands, said its global sales slid 0.6 percent in
January-June to 4.992 million vehicles worldwide, down from
5.021 million in the same period last year.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday it delivered 5.116
million vehicles in the same period, a 1.5 percent rise.
Having been the world's best-selling automaker for four
consecutive years through 2015, Toyota has suffered
this year from a hit to Japanese production after an earthquake
in April damaged a plant operated by a key supplier, halting
production at many of its lines across the country for weeks.
Before that, production at domestic assembly plants ground
to a halt for a week in February after an explosion at one of
the automaker's steel suppliers led to a shortage of parts.
For the month of June, sales of Toyota vehicles, which
include the Camry and Corolla sedans and the gasoline hybrid
Prius, fell 1.1 percent on the year to 881,000.
VW's sales have so far not taken a beating from its
"dieselgate" scandal, sparked by its admission in September that
it installed illegal software to mask toxic emissions on about
11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.
While sales of its mass-market VW brand have suffered, this
has been more than offset by strong demand for luxury Audi and
Porsche models as well as Czech brand Skoda.
Europe's largest automaker said on Thursday it expected
full-year sales to come in slightly above last year's 9.93
million deliveries, as demand in China and Western Europe
outweighs declines in the Americas and Russia.
Although the emissions scandal has tarnished its reputation
and triggered a multitude of lawsuits, VW has maintained sales
in part by offering incentives to buyers in the United States
and other markets while it repositions its business by investing
in electric cars and on-demand transport services.
General Motors, the largest U.S. automaker, is third
in global sales rankings, with six-month sales of 4.76 million
vehicles, down 1.2 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Andreas Cremer in
Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)