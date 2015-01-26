Jan 26 Toyota Motor Corp will change
the way it pays factory workers, focusing on their performance
rather than their seniority, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Toyota's new arrangement, designed to attract young talent,
will apply to about 40,000 employees, or about 60 percent of its
workers, aged between 18 and 65, according to the Nikkei. (s.nikkei.com/1EMRveN)
The automaker has unveiled the proposal to its labor union
and is hopeful of rolling it out next January, the Nikkei said.
Employees will be evaluated twice a year, with wages
adjusted every six months, the Nikkei reported.
Besides revamping its seniority-based system, the new
arrangement will also reshuffle allowances for dependents to
provide greater benefits to workers who are raising children,
the financial daily reported.
