DETROIT, March 26 Toyota Motor Corp US
senior vice president of US auto operations at industry
conference:
* US exec bob carter says company "optimistic" about US economy
in 2013
* US exec bob carter says US gdp expected to grow about 2
percent in 2013
* Toyota US exec bob carter says March us sales looks to be
very good for
industry, sales tracking at 15.2 million to 15.3 million
annual sales rate
for month
* Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects us industry
sales for 2013 to
be 15.3 million vehicles
* Toyota US exec bob carter says company expects over 2.2
million sales in us
for all its brands this year
* Toyota US exec bob carter says company plans to launch 20 new
or redesigned
hybrid vehicles globally by 2015
* Toyota US exec bob carter says company past the fallout of
unintended
acceleration cases
* Toyota US exec bob carter says would love to see toyota get a
sports car and
expansion to truck lines, company studying those areas
* Toyota US exec bob carter says will hear news on a new
corolla later this
year
* Toyota US exec bob carter says next corolla will include high
fuel efficiency
* Toyota US exec bob carter says being no. 1 in US market is
not part of
company's plan
* Toyota US exec bob carter says wants to be no. 1 in retail
sales, not
interested in chasing fleet sales
* Toyota US exec bob carter says there will not be more toyota
dealers in US