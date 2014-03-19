Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
DETROIT, March 19 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says as part of its settlement with Department of Justice relating to
unintended acceleration cases "we took full responsibility for any concerns
our actions may have caused customers" * Says has made "fundamental changes" across operations to be more responsive * Says has taken steps to "enhance quality control, respond more quickly to
customer concerns, strangehten regional autonomy and speed decision making" * Says it stands by the safety and quality of its vehicles * Says under agreement with Department of Justice, government agreed to defer
prosecution and then dismiss case if company meets requirements * Says requirements include paying the settlement, abiding by terms of the
deal, and continuing to cooperate with the government * Says deal also provides for independent monitor to review policies and
procedures relating to Toyota's safety communications process and its process
for internally sharing accident information * Says will record $1.2 billion after-tax charges against earnings in the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2014 for the settlement
* says Madison Paper Industries, a partnership of Finland's UPM and Northern SC Paper Corp., a subsidiary of The New York Times Company, has signed an agreement on the sale of its hydro power facilities to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC