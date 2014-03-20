Fitch Affirms Wintrust Financial Corp.'s Ratings at 'BBB'; Rating Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wintrust Financial Corp.'s ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Rep