Fitch Affirms Fulton Financial's Ratings at 'BBB+/F2'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fulton Financial Corp.'s (FULT) ratings at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation reflects FULT's stable performance, established franchise and relatively low risk appetite. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), E