DETROIT Oct 20 Toyota Motor Corp : * Recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata made air bags may

rupture - NHTSA documents * Recall affects vehicles from model years 2002 through 2005 - NHTSA documents * Toyota recall affects Lexus SC coupe, Toyota Corolla small car, Corolla

Matrix small car, Sequoia SUV, Tundra full-size pickup and GM's Pontiac Vibe,

built by Toyota * Fix for Toyota recall will be replacement of front passenger air bag inflator

- NHTSA documents * NHTSA says in statement that issue in toyota recall "appears to be a problem

related to extended exposure to consistently high humidity."