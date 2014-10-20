UPDATE 2-Dutch court backs Swatch in $400 mln row with Tiffany
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a $400 million row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
DETROIT Oct 20 Toyota Motor Corp : * Recalls 247,000 vehicles in U.S. because Takata made air bags may
rupture - NHTSA documents * Recall affects vehicles from model years 2002 through 2005 - NHTSA documents * Toyota recall affects Lexus SC coupe, Toyota Corolla small car, Corolla
Matrix small car, Sequoia SUV, Tundra full-size pickup and GM's Pontiac Vibe,
built by Toyota * Fix for Toyota recall will be replacement of front passenger air bag inflator
- NHTSA documents * NHTSA says in statement that issue in toyota recall "appears to be a problem
related to extended exposure to consistently high humidity."
* FTI Consulting Inc CEO Steven Gunby's 2016 total compensation $6.0 million versus $6.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2q0tYGr] Further company coverage: