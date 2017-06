DETROIT Nov 1 Toyota Motor Corp : * Toyota says October U.S. industry auto sales up 7.5 percent from year ago, at

about 1.1 million vehicles * Toyota says October U.S. auto industry sales 14.3 million on seasonally

adjusted annualized rate, best October since 2007 * Toyota says October U.S. auto industry lost 30,000 in sales due to storm

Sandy * Toyota says October U.S. auto industry was on track for 14.7 million sales on

seasonally adjusted annualized rate before Sandy