India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
DETROIT Dec 3 Toyota Motor Corp : * Says U.S. November industry auto sales up 14.4 percent from year ago * Toyota says U.S. November sales 15.4 million vehicles at seasonally adjusted
annualized rate * Toyota says U.S. November industry autos sales 1.14 million vehicles * Toyota says about 25,000 U.S. November new vehicle industry purchases were
replacements for storm-damaged cars and trucks
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.