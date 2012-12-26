Dec 26 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Agrees to pay more than $1 billion to settle U.S. litigation
over unintended
acceleration -- settlement papers filed in court
* Settlement to resolve all economic loss claims in
class-action case against
toyota -- filing in California federal court
* Lawyers for plaintiffs say conservatively value settlement at
more than $1.3
billion, including safety changes
* Settlement includes direct payments to cusomers as well as
installation of
brake override system in about 3.25 million vehicles --
lawyers for
plaintiffs
* Settlement includes $250 million fund for former toyota
owners who sold
vehicles at reduced prices resulting from publicity over
unintended
acceleration
* Settlement includes $250 million fund for current toyota
owners not eligible
for brake override system
* Toyota agrees to pay up to $200 million in attorney's fees
and $27 million in
costs -- court papers
* U.S. district judge james selna to review proposed settlement
for preliminary
approval on December 28 -- lawyers for plaintiffs