TOKYO May 9 Toyota Motor Corp and
Mazda Motor Corp are in talks to expand their
technology partnership to fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs), sources
said on Saturday, as global automakers face rising costs to
comply with stricter emission regulations.
The two Japanese automakers already have a technology and
production tie-up, and Toyota was now considering providing
fuel-cell and plug-in-hybrid technology to Mazda, said the two
sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Mazda, in return, was considering offering its partner
fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engine technology under its
proprietary SkyActiv series, the sources said.
Mazda has been trying to develop FCVs on its own, but it has
decided to team up with Toyota, which produces the Mirai, the
world's only mass-market fuel-cell car, the sources said.
Toyota has said hydrogen FCVs offer the most promising
zero-emission alternative to conventional cars since they have a
similar driving range and refuelling time.
Toyota has already decided to share some of its patents
concerning fuel cell technology for free, hoping this will speed
up the development of the infrastructure.
The Nikkei business daily reported the two companies
intended to reach an agreement on the partnership soon.
Toyota and Mazda officials said nothing has been decided.
