By Ben Dobbin
| ROCHESTER, NY
ROCHESTER, NY Nov 15 Darth Vader has taken up
residence at the National Toy Hall of Fame.
The intergalactic action figure and other characters from
the "Star Wars" movies, as well as the game of dominoes were
chosen on Thursday to be included in the Toy Hall of Fame at The
Strong, a children's and cultural history museum in western New
York.
The winners muscled out 10 other nominees including the
board game Clue and little green army men to take their place
alongside Barbie, Mr. Potato Head and the teddy bear in the Toy
Hall of Fame.
"Darth Vader is in the house," Patricia Hogan, the museum's
curator of toys and dolls, said in an interview. "The characters
from Star Wars tie into a story that is as ancient as Greek or
Roman mythology. They are a force to be reckoned with."
Dominoes, the other winner, emerged in China in the late
1200s and became the rage in Europe in the 18th century.
"I like to think that what links dominoes and the action
figures this year is they're both small but powerful products
that create play opportunities," said Christopher Bensch, the
museum's chief curator.
"We hold those up against our three big criteria: longevity,
recognition, and creative learning-engagement play, not just
pushing a button and letting something do its trick."
The winners were chosen from more than 300 toys that are
nominated each year. The list is whittled down to 12 by the
museum's curators and a national committee of a dozen educators,
academics, collectors and toy experts from around the country
select the two or three winners.
Toys included in the Hall of Fame are widely recognized,
foster learning, creativity or discovery through play, and have
been popular for decades or longer.
The "Star Wars" films have spawned a set of action figures
such as Han Solo, R2-D2 and Chewbacca, along with Luke
Skywalker, Princess Leia and their lost father from the "dark
side."
Their popularity started a toy industry phenomenon in which
toys tied to movies and TV series were churned out by the
millions.
The Strong, a private museum, is the second-largest devoted
to children in the United States. It bought the National Toy
Hall of Fame from the A.C. Gilbert's Discovery Village in Salem,
Oregon in 2002.
In recent years the museum has also recognized simpler
objects that have fascinated children such as the blanket, the
cardboard box and the stick. Each has been praised for its
ability to serve either as recreational raw material or as an
accessory transformed in myriad ways by a child's daydreams.
