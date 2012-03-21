By Dhanya Skariachan
| NEW YORK, March 21
NEW YORK, March 21 Toys R Us Inc, which
plans to go public, posted a drop in fourth-quarter sales as the
world's largest specialty toy retailer opened fewer temporary
stores during the holiday season.
The company, which also faced cut-throat competition from
the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc
in the holiday season, said fourth-quarter net sales
fell to $5.9 billion, down $47 million from the year-ago period.
Same-store sales, at existing outlets open at least a year,
also fell, by 1.1 percent in the domestic segment and 2.7
percent in the international unit, it said in a statement.
The results from the retailer, which normally rings up more
than 40 percent of its annual sales during the holidays, are
even more important than usual this year as they will weigh on
its initial public offering.
Toys R Us, based in Wayne, New Jersey, filed its IPO plans
with regulators in May 2010, but two sources told Reuters last
July that the offering would not happen until 2012.
Last April, Reuters learned that the company and its private
equity backers had discussed whether they might get a higher
price if Toys R Us had more time to recover from lackluster 2010
Christmas sales.
The company did not shed any light on the timing of its IPO
on Wednesday.