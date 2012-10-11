Oct 11 Toys R Us has introduced
international shipping for orders placed through its toysrus.com
and babiesrus.com websites, ahead of the busy year-end selling
season.
The world's largest specialty toy retailer said it would
ship to more than 60 countries in north, south and central
America, Asia and Europe.
The company is partnering with international air express
company i-parcel for the service.
The stakes are high for Toys R Us which has yet to return to
being a public company after filing for an initial public
offering in May 2010.
The firm said on Wednesday it will open toy departments in
24 Macy's stores this holiday season.
Big retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores are also under
pressure to find new ways, including same-day delivery, to keep
up with competitors and attract busy shoppers.