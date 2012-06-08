Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
June 8 Toys R Us Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday, as the world's largest specialty toy retailer kept a tight lid on expenses to offset weak international sales.
The company, which plans to go public, said its net loss fell to $60 million in the first quarter ended April 28, from $67 million in the year-earlier period.
Net sales fell 0.9 percent to $2.6 billion. Within the international unit, the largest sales decline was in Japan, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis.