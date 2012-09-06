Sept 6 Toys R Us Inc, the world's
largest specialty toy retailer, reported a wider loss for its
second quarter and a decline in net sales of 3.6 percent.
The company said on Thursday that it had a net loss in the
quarter that ended July 28 of $36 million compared with a net
loss of $34 million in the prior year.
Net sales fell to $2.6 billion, while sales at stores open
at least a year were down 3.4 percent domestically and 4.4
percent internationally.
Within the international segment, the largest decline was in
Europe, which is reeling from an economic crisis.
The company also blamed lackluster demand for electronics,
video game hardware and software for lower sales.
Toys R Us was taken private in 2005 by KKR & Co,
Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust in a $6.6 billion
deal.