* U.S. same-store sales falls 1.8 pct
* Total U.S. sales drops 1.9 pct in December
* International same-store sales falls 3.5 pct
Jan 10 Toys R Us Inc, the world's
largest dedicated toy retailer, reported a 1.8 percent decrease
in U.S. comparable store sales in December.
The stakes were high for the retailer this holiday season as
it has yet to return to being a public company after filing for
an initial public offering in May 2010.
The chain, which operates stores under its namesake brand
and the Babies R Us and FAO Schwarz labels, rings up more than
40 percent of sales during the holiday season.
Total U.S. sales for the five weeks ended Dec. 29 fell 1.9
percent from a year earlier.
"... December sales were impacted by softness in the overall
markets for videogames, electronics and toys, and by the
uncertain economic environment in the United States and abroad,"
Chief Executive Jerry Storch said in a statement.
International same-store sales declined 3.5 percent and
total sales fell 4.1 percent in December, hurt by economic
weakness in Europe and Japan.
Toys R Us, which was taken private in 2005 by Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust
in a $6.6 billion deal, did not shed any light on the
timing of its potential IPO.
The New Jersey-based retailer said same-store sales in the
United States fell 4.5 percent in the nine weeks from Oct. 28 to
Dec. 29. Total sales fell 4.7 percent during the period.