* Syrian forces destroy warheads, aerial bombs, expert says
* Assad retains edge over rebels in military hardware
* Western powers pushing for peaceful end to civil war
* Assad says rebels must lay down arms before any talks
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 6 International experts began
overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal
on Sunday, said an official from the mission that has averted a
U.S. strike but could rob President Bashar al-Assad of his most
feared weapon.
The process is being conducted amid a civil war in which
120,000 people have been killed, fragmenting Syria along
sectarian and ethnic lines and drawing in Iran and Hezbollah on
the side of Assad and his Alawite minority and Arab Sunni powers
on the side of the mostly Sunni Muslim rebels.
The official, a member of a joint team from the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in
The Hague and the United Nations, said Syrian forces used
cutting torches and angle grinders to begin "destroying
munitions such as missile warheads and aerial bombs and
disabling mobile and static mixing and filling units".
"Let it be clear that it is the Syrians who do the actual
destroying while we monitor, observe, verify and report," he
said.
Witnesses said the experts, who arrived on Tuesday, left
their Damascus hotel in the early hours of Sunday to begin their
work in an undisclosed location.
The mission, which the United States hammered out with
Russia after an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack in Damascus
prompted U.S. threats of air strikes against Assad's forces, is
expected to continue until at least mid-2014.
Even without his chemical weapons arsenal, Assad's air power
and better-equipped ground forces would still hold a significant
advantage over the rebels, who remain divided, with large
numbers joining hardline Islamist brigades.
On the ground, the war has largely settled into a stalemate,
with Assad seeking to tighten his grip on the centre of the
country, the coast, areas along the country's main north-south
highway, routes to Lebanon and Iraq, and Damascus, scene of the
Aug. 21 sarin gas attack.
Assad's government and the rebels blame each other for the
attack in Sunni Muslim suburbs of the capital that killed
hundreds of people.
The United States and other Western countries say a report
by U.N. investigators indirectly implicates government-allied
forces for the attack.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution last week
that demands the eradication of Syria's chemical weapons and
endorses a plan for a political transition in Syria.
The West is pushing, along with Russia, for the convening of
a conference to nudge Assad and his foes towards a settlement to
the conflict, the bloodiest of the "Arab Spring" revolts against
entrenched autocrats.
But Assad told a German magazine he would not negotiate with
rebels until they laid down their arms, and said his most
powerful ally Russia supported his government more than ever.
He said he did not believe it was possible to solve the
conflict through negotiations with the rebels.
"In my view, a political opposition does not carry weapons.
If someone drops his weapons and wants to return to daily life,
then we can discuss it," he was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel.
The opposition insists on a peace conference producing a
transitional government with full powers that excludes Assad and
his lieutenants, and the U.N.'s Syria peace envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi said on Sunday it was not certain that peace talks would
take place in mid-November in Geneva as planned.
Heavy fighting between rebels and loyalist forces was
reported in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, once the
country's industrial and commercial hub.
In the coastal province of Tartous, loyalist Alawite and
Christian militia surrounded al-Mitras, a rebellious Sunni
village inhabited by members of Syria's small Turkmen community,
which has been generally supportive of the revolt against four
decades of Assad family rule.
The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a monitoring group
based in the UK and headed by opposition activist Rami
Abdulrahman, said eight people were killed defending al-Mitras
and warned of a massacre if the village were overrun.
