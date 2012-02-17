PRAGUE Feb 17 TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, will cut its working week to four days and reduce the number of shifts from three to two as of May due to weak demand in Europe, the company said on Friday.

It said this year's output would reach 221,000 cars, about a fifth less than last year. TPCA makes the small Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 107 and Citroen C1 models.

The changes will lead to about 150 job losses among workers hired via external agencies and workers on fixed-term contracts, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)