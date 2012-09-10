Sept 10 Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc urged shareholders to vote in favor of the $627 million buyout of the company by two private equity firms, even as a few top shareholders continue to oppose the proposal, calling it inadequate.

TPC said a special committee formed early this year, including representatives of shareholders QVT Fund LP, Quintessence Fund LP and One East Capital, evaluated nine other offers before settling on the $40-per-share deal with First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners.

The deal is "fair to and in the best interests of TPC Group and stockholders", the company said in a preliminary proxy statement filed on Monday.

Reuters last week reported TPC's plans to file a proxy statement to address investor concerns regarding inadequate information about the proposed sale.

QVT Fund LP, Quintessence Fund LP and One East Capital, who collectively hold a 21 percent stake, have committed to vote in favor of the deal, TPC said.

Sandell Asset Management, TPC's third-largest shareholder, last week called the deal "grossly undervalued" and called on other shareholders to vote against it.

Eric Mintz, portfolio manager at another top shareholder Eagle Asset Management, told Reuters last week that he would not settle for an offer below $50 per share.

TPC shares, which have risen since 5 percent since the deal was announced late last month, closed at $42.34 on Friday on the Nasdaq.