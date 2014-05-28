BRIEF-Pacific Consortium updates on proposal to acquire Tatts
* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017
May 28 (Reuters) -
* dr. B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex
* B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex holdings limited from funds advised by Apax Partners, Lloyd Dorfman and other shareholders
* Peter Jackson, chief executive officer of Travelex, together with existing management team, will continue to lead company
* Following completion of transaction Lloyd Dorfman will be founder and president of Travelex and remain a shareholder
* Standard Chartered Bank and Evercore (financial advisers to dr shetty), Mena Financial Partners (advisers to dr shetty on financing matters), Linklaters (legal advisers to dr shetty).
* Commercial terms of proposed transaction are confidential
* Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Smith Square Partners (financial advisers to Travelex), Bank of America Merrill lynch and Barclays (financial advisers to Apax partners) Source text for Eikon:
