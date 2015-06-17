June 17 U.S. private equity firm TPG will invest
up to $1 billion in Africa through a tie-up with Sudanese
billionaire Mo Ibrahim's Satya Capital, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Funds for the investment will come from TPG's middle market
platform, TPG Growth, instead of raising a new fund for the
continent, the person said.
William McGlashan, managing partner of TPG Growth, said
Africa is the last major market in which his company has not yet
invested, in an interview to the Financial Times, which first
reported the partnership. (goo.gl/dA9kMJ)
TPG confirmed the story but declined to comment further. No
one was available to comment at Satya's London headquarters
after normal business hours. Satya's website describes the
company as an investment firm focused on Africa.
Ibrahim said that Satya Capital is looking at three deals in
healthcare, education and retail, the FT reported.
