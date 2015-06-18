(Updates with Mo Ibrahim's comments)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 18 U.S. private equity firm TPG
will invest up to $1 billion in African companies under a tie-up
with Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim's Satya Capital, the
companies said on Thursday.
TPG is a newcomer to Africa while Satya's interests range
from healthcare in Nigeria to manufacturing in Tanzania.
Satya will also make available an extra $300 million to $400
million for investment under the tie-up, Ibrahim told Reuters.
"Actually it is much more than that because we will leverage
this money as well," Ibrahim said in a telephone interview. "We
are going to look at everything from $1 million to $200 or $300
million investments."
The partnership is a special purpose vehicle called
Satya-TPG, and the companies, in a joint statement, said it
would focus on businesses in healthcare, information technology,
consumer and financial services, among other sectors.
"We know the good guys. We know the bad guys. We know which
countries have rule of law. We know which countries don't have
rule of law," Ibrahim said of Satya's role.
Ibrahim said TPG's funds would come from its middle market
platform, TPG Growth.
William McGlashan, managing partner of TPG Growth, told the
Financial Times, which first reported the partnership, that
Africa is the last major market in which his company has not yet
invested.
Ibrahim said the idea for a partnership came up when Satya
and TPG executives spent a weekend at the house of U2 frontman,
Bono, a mutual friend, who has long had an interest in Africa.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London and Aastha
Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)