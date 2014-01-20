Jan 20 U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has
hired Ganen Sarvananthan, head of investments at Malaysian state
investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, as a partner and managing
director in its Asia business.
Sarvananthan, who has been with Khazanah for nine years,
will join TPG on April 30, the Malaysian state fund said in a
statement on Monday.
He will head Southeast Asia for TPG, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The move follows a leadership shuffle at TPG Capital late
last year when it made senior partner Tim Dattels co-head of
Asia, alongside Ben Gray, a former Credit Suisse
banker.
Southeast Asia has been a hot spot for private equity firms,
where competition for deals and dealmakers is heating up.
Khazanah also said Dominic Silva, executive director of
investments, will assume the role of head of investments from
Feb. 1.
