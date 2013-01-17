Jan 17 Investment firm Mount Kellett Capital
Management said it was concerned about allegations that
SandRidge Energy Inc Chief Executive Tom Ward and a trust
purportedly run by his son engaged in "persistent front running
of the company."
Mount Kellett Capital, which holds about 4.5 percent in
SandRidge, said in a letter on Thursday it was reviewing
allegations by another investor, TPG-Axon, that Ward and his son
acquired mineral rights and sold them to SandRidge or other oil
and gas companies at a profit.
Hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital and Mount Kellett Capital have
been pressing to replace Ward and the board and to put the
company up for sale.