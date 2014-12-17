Dec 17 The growth arm of private equity firm TPG
has made an investment in non-toxic beauty company
Beautycounter, according to a person familiar with the matter,
who said an announcement is expected on Wednesday.
Beautycounter, a seller of skincare and cosmetics, was
founded in Santa Monica in 2013 by Gregg Renfrew, the company's
chief executive. The company bans over 1,500 harmful ingredients
from its products, including animal fats and oils, formaldehyde
and coal tar, which are linked to skin irritation, cancer and
hormone disruption.
Its products, including Beautycounter's popular glow sugar
scrub, vibrant eye perfector and routine clean cream cleanser,
are sold through independent consultants, e-commerce and
partners like retail chain J. Crew and Gwyneth Paltrow's website
Goop.
Renfrew, a former fashion executive and serial entrepreneur
who sold her online bridal registry site to Martha Stewart in
2001, experienced a personal wakeup call to the dangers of toxic
ingredients in the environment after watching the documentary
film "An Inconvenient Truth" in 2006.
"I spent the last eight years trying to learn everything I
could about the exposure of toxic chemicals, and it was during
this personal journey I became focused on the beauty industry,"
she said. "I took a look at the industry as a whole and thought
there was an enormous opportunity for highly effective products
that are safe for your health."
TPG Growth declined to comment, and details of the
investment's size could not be learned. Earlier this year, TPG
Growth acquired a majority stake in e.l.f. Cosmetics.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Leslie Adler)