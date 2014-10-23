HONG KONG Oct 23 China Grand Automotive
Services, the country's largest car dealership, has decided to
put on hold an up to $800 million Hong Kong initial public
offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source with direct
knowledge of the plans.
China Grand Auto, backed by private equity firm TPG Capital
, won't launch the IPO in 2014 and is also considering
whether to list in China's domestic stock market instead, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China Grand Auto didn't have an immediate comment on the IPO
plans, according to a company spokeswoman in Shanghai contacted
by Reuters.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Goldman Sachs
are the lead banks on the China Grand Auto IPO, IFR said.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Additional
reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)