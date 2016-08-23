HONG KONG Aug 23 Global buyout firm TPG Capital Management has hired former Morgan Stanley executive Sanghoon Lee to lead its South Korean operations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lee's hire marks the first time TPG has named a South Korean head since it started investing in Asia in 1994. Since then, TPG has invested $8.1 billion in the region.

Lee has 15 years of experience in the South Korean market and most recently served as managing director and head of Korea for Morgan Stanley private equity. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)