TORONTO, March 24 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board said on Monday that it had acquired an
additional 23.6 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú
from Tecpetrol International SA and would become the Peruvian
pipeline company's largest shareholder.
The CPPIB said it also expected to buy a 2.4 percent
interest in the company from pipeline operator Enagás
Internacional and 0.4 percent from Peruvian investor
Corporación Financiera de Inversiones.
The CPPIB announced a deal for a 10.4 percent stake in TgP
in January.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)