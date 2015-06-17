June 17 TPG Capital LP said on Wednesday its
former head of public affairs, who had accused it of violating
securities regulations and defrauding investors out of millions
of dollars, had agreed to drop his lawsuit against the buyout
firm.
The legal wrangling earlier this year sent shockwaves across
the tight-knit private equity industry during the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's ongoing scrutiny of the
transparency of fees and expenses charged to investors.
In a short statement, TPG said it would make no payments to
Adam Levine, the former spokesman, for the withdrawal of his
claims. Levine also agreed to a permanent injunction to resolve
TPG's lawsuit against him in federal court in Texas, and
consented to the issuance of the statement, TPG said.
In his lawsuit in April, Levine stated he had contacted the
SEC about his concerns. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment
on Wednesday on whether the regulator was investigating TPG in
relation to Levine's claims.
Levine declined to comment. TPG declined to comment on
whether the firm had or would make any payment to Levine since
his employment was terminated last December.
However, a source close to TPG, who requested anonymity to
discuss the confidential matter, said the only payment that TPG
has made to Levine since December relates to equity interests he
was entitled to prior to his employment being terminated. The
source did not disclose the amount.
Levine had claimed in his lawsuit that he was entitled to up
to $738,761 for non-cash compensation owed to him, as well as
general damages to recompense him for emotional distress. He was
also seeking punitive damages.
TPG, founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and James Coulter,
had accused Levine of taking confidential documents and
distributing them to the media after being denied a promotion to
a partnership position.
Levine's lawsuit alleged that TPG, whose past deals have
included the takeovers of Burger King, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and
the biggest-ever leveraged buyout, the $45 billion takeover of
Texas utility TXU, miss-billed expenses, flouted compliance
rules, and gave inaccurate information about its investment
team.
Levine had joined TPG, based in San Francisco and Fort
Worth, in 2008. Previously, he had worked as a deputy press
secretary for President George W. Bush, as well as a public
relations professional for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)