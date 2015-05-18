May 18 Private equity firm TPG's biotech investing arm has hired industry veteran Heath Lukatch, the firm said on Monday.

Lukatch, who spent nine years at life-sciences-focused venture capital firm Novo Ventures, will serve as a partner and managing director at TPG Biotech.

He has served as chairman of medical device companies Cianna Medical and Inogen Inc, as well as at pain drug development company Spinifex Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to joining Novo Ventures, Lukatch was responsible for biotechnology venture investments at Piper Jaffray Ventures, as well as SightLine Partners.

Founded in 2002, TPG Biotech has approximately $1.3 billion under management and has taken 13 companies public in the last 16 months. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)