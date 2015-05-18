May 18 Private equity firm TPG's biotech
investing arm has hired industry veteran Heath Lukatch, the firm
said on Monday.
Lukatch, who spent nine years at life-sciences-focused
venture capital firm Novo Ventures, will serve as a partner and
managing director at TPG Biotech.
He has served as chairman of medical device companies Cianna
Medical and Inogen Inc, as well as at pain drug
development company Spinifex Pharmaceuticals.
Prior to joining Novo Ventures, Lukatch was responsible for
biotechnology venture investments at Piper Jaffray Ventures, as
well as SightLine Partners.
Founded in 2002, TPG Biotech has approximately $1.3 billion
under management and has taken 13 companies public in the last
16 months.
