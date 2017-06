MELBOURNE Dec 16 TPG Capital has bought NZ$70 million ($53 million) of the debt of New Zealand media company MediaWorks from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The debt is part of the leveraged buyout facilities that Australian private equity firm Ironbridge used to acquire MediaWorks for around NZ$800 million in 2007.

TPG declined comment. CBA was not immediately available for comment.