Oct 6 Private equity buyout firm TPG has
approached troubled British grocer Tesco PLC to buy its
data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth
well over 2 billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.
TPG's offer to Tesco came several months ago, when Philip
Clarke was still chief executive, Sky News said, citing a
source. (bit.ly/10Geyto)
Despite a rejection from Tesco on its initial approach, TPG
still remains interested in the business, Sky News said, citing
sources.
Tesco is examining its ownership of Dunnhumby as part of a
broader review of its business being led by CEO Dave Lewis, the
Sky News said.
Other private equity firms and big marketing holding
companies are also expected to bid for Dunnhumby, if a formal
auction is planned, the multimedia news agency said.
Dunnhumby, which was acquired by Tesco in 2004, could be
worth up to 3 billion sterling, Sky News said, citing bankers.
Dunnhumby helps retailers create customer loyalty and
personalization programs by analyzing huge amounts of data.
Tesco is being investigated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and Financial Reporting Council for its 250 million
sterling overstatement of its half-year profit accounting
scandal.
According to analysts, Tesco might also sell its other
businesses in Central Europe and Asia, Sky News said.
TPG and Tesco could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular working hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Chang)