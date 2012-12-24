Dec 24 SandRidge Energy Inc investor TPG-Axon filed a lawsuit contesting the validity of the initial consent date provided by the oil and gas producer relating to the hedge fund's proposal to replace members of the company's board.

TPG-Axon, owner of 6.7 percent of SandRidge's shares, said last month it would solicit support from other shareholders to replace the company's board, citing poor management.

A SandRidge spokesman was not immediately available for comment.