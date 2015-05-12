May 12 TPG Capital LP partner John Marren has a
reputation for savvy technology investments and for leading the
private equity firm's technology buyouts team. Since the
beginning of last year, though, he has been taking a less
prominent role, according to TPG documents reviewed by Reuters.
Several companies in TPG's portfolio, including
telecommunications equipment company Avaya Inc, chipmaker
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd and financial software group
SunGard Data Systems Inc, on whose boards Marren sits, still say
in recent regulatory filings that the 52-year-old Marren leads
TPG's technology team. But the documents show he now heads just
hardware and telecommunications investments. They indicate that
Brian Taylor, 44, leads TPG's investments in software and
technology-enabled services, and David Trujillo, 37, heads media
and Internet investments.
TPG declined to comment on Marren's role. Marren also
declined to comment.
The firm has disclosed the change to investors in
confidential marketing documents for its latest global private
equity fund, TPG Partners VII, which launched last year seeking
to raise $10 billion. Taylor was the only member of TPG's
technology team to be listed in the list of "key persons" in the
fundraising documents seen by Reuters. In the firm's previous
private equity fund, TPG Partners VI, which was raised in 2008,
Marren had been the only member of TPG's technology team listed
as a key person.
"Regarding our most recent filing, we verified the
information with TPG prior to publication. We will follow up
with them again and incorporate any necessary changes in
subsequent filings," a Freescale spokeswoman said. Avaya and
SunGard did not respond to requests for comment.
Several private equity and investment banking executives
contacted by Reuters pointed to Taylor as a leading figure
within the technology team, rather than Marren.
Marren's most famous deal was semiconductor equipment maker
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, where he turned a nominal $6
investment into $2.5 billion, according to fundraising documents
for TPG Partners VII.
Founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and James Coulter, San
Francisco and Fort Worth-based TPG has more than $67 billion in
assets under management.
