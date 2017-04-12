(Corrects purchase price in headline)

SYDNEY, April 12 Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd said it will pay the federal government A$1.26 billion ($945.38 million) for mobile phone airspace and spend another A$600 million to build a network, enabling it to bring its services to 80 percent of the population.

TPG, 34 percent owned by Malaysia-born entrepreneur David Teoh, added that it plans to raise A$400 million in a rights issue to pay down debt and allow it to re-draw the cash to pay for the three-year infrastructure build.

($1 = 1.3328 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)