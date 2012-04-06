April 5 Private equity firms TPG Capital and
Silver Lake Partners said on Thursday they intend to fund a
majority of the about $227 million Avaya Inc needs to
buy Israeli video conferencing company Radvision.
In March, the telecom equipment maker agreed to buy
Radvision as part of its strategy to shore up its video
conferencing capabilities.
"Sponsor equity along with cash on hand at Radvision ($90.7
million as of December 2011) should be sufficient to fund nearly
the entire purchase price," Moody's Investor Services said in a
note.
TPG and Silver Lake originally bought Avaya for $8.2
billion. Avaya filed for a $1 billion initial public offering
last June, but is yet to go public.