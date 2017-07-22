FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Exclusive: Brazil's Triunfo clinches $673 mln restructuring with banks
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Indonesian President orders officers to shoot drug traffickers
ASIA
Indonesian President orders officers to shoot drug traffickers
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
White House spokesman Sean Spicer out
U.S.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer out
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 22, 2017 / 1:59 PM / an hour ago

Exclusive: Brazil's Triunfo clinches $673 mln restructuring with banks

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA and a pool of about 20 banks have agreed on terms of a 2.113 billion real ($672.6 million) debt restructuring, giving the Brazilian infrastructure firm a lifeline to finalize projects and downsize gradually.

The process will take place as an out-of-court workout, in which companies seek a limit on the influence of some creditors in the upcoming rounds of their restructuring, said Andre Bucione, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, which advised Triunfo on the process. Such a workout is known in Brazil as "recuperação extrajudicial."

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.