LONDON Oct 12 The People's Operator (TPO), a
mobile phone company that donates 10 percent of each user's bill
to charity, is planning to list its shares in London to raise
funds for expansion into the United States, the Sunday Telegraph
reported.
The London-based operator is backed by Wikipedia founder
Jimmy Wales and has more than 10,000 customers in the UK.
TPO intends to offer a 10 percent stake to investors in a
public listing on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM)
to be announced as early as this week, the newspaper said,
citing comments made by Wales in an interview.
The company, which is being advised by FinnCap, could be
valued at more than 100 million pounds, financial sources told
the newspaper.
