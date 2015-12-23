JAKARTA Dec 23 Indonesian food manufacturer PT
Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk plans to exit from its
holding of palm oil producer PT Golden Plantation Tbk
to focus on its core business, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
Tiga Pilar is considering several options such as selling
the stake in Golden Plantation or distributing part of it as a
dividend to its shareholders next year, Tiga Pilar's finance
director Sjambiri Lioe told Reuters by phone.
Tiga Pilar, which has businesses in rice, noodles and
snacks, owned 78.17 percent of Golden Plantation as of
end-September, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)