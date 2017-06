WARSAW, April 26 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA reported a 28-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts, because of a favourable comparison to the year-ago period when the bottom line was weighed by financial one-offs.

TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, earned 242 million zlotys ($76.3 million) unit while it was expected to report 241 million. Sales dropped nearly 6 percent to 3.52 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1724 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)