BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed on Tuesday it launched the sale process of its fully-owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall, the operator said on Tuesday.
The news confirms an earlier Reuters report the France Telecom unit was seeking an advisor for the spin-off, with analysts valuing Poland's No.2 web portal at 500-600 million zlotys ($161-$193 million). ($1 = 3.1100 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)