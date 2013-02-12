WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA expects to sell its fully-owned web portal Wp.pl in the second half of 2013, the operator's Chief Executive Maciej Witucki said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday TPSA said it had launched the sale process of Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall, confirming an earlier Reuters report the operator was seeking an advisor for the spin-off.

Analysts value Poland's No.2 web portal at 500-600 million zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)