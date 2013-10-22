* Q3 net profit down 22 pct vs a 61-pct fall seen by analysts

* Revenue down 8 pct vs expected 9-pct decline

* Polish Orange unit raises FY 2013 organic cash flow goal to 1 bln zlotys (Adds more detail, company comment)

WARSAW, Oct 22 Cost cuts helped Poland's No.1 telecom operator TPSA book a smaller-than-expected fall in third-quarter net profit and raise the group's full-year cash flow target, the Orange unit said on Tuesday.

In what is usually its most profitable quarter, net profit at the former communist monopoly slid 22 percent to 239 million zlotys ($78.3 million), compared with 119 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Since the group issued a profit warning a year ago, it has cut jobs and warned of a deep fall in 2013 revenue. Its market value has fallen by almost half to $3.7 billion.

Third-quarter revenue fell by almost eight percent to 3.2 billion zlotys, a notch better than the 9-percent dip seen by analysts.

An economic slowdown in Poland, which is Orange's biggest foreign market, has combined with mounting competition for customers to push telecoms sector revenues down.

Price wars chipped away at TPSA's client base, eroded profits and led to a change at the helm, with Bruno Duthoit replacing the long-serving Maciej Witucki last month.

The new chief executive told Reuters he would focus on controlling costs while seeking to stop the slide in revenues.

"It's been only a few weeks since I came back to Poland, but I already see that we have the resources to improve our results," Duthoit was quoted as saying in TPSA's results statement.

The group said it raised its full-year organic cash flow target to at least 1 billion zlotys from 800 million seen earlier. ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)