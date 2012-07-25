WARSAW, July 25 Second-quarter net profit at
Poland's largest telecoms operator TPSA fell by a
larger-than-expected 74 percent after a unit sale boosted
last-year reference figures, the company said on Wednesday.
The France Telecom unit showed a bottom line of 255
million zlotys ($73.5 million), compared to 310 million expected
by analysts.
A year earlier, the operator's net profit stood at 995
million zlotys and was skewed by the 1.7-billion zloty sale of
its Emitel unit.
TPSA added it plans to lay off around 1100 people in the
second half of the year, almost three times more than in the
first half.
($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)