WARSAW, July 25 Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest telecoms operator TPSA fell by a larger-than-expected 74 percent after a unit sale boosted last-year reference figures, the company said on Wednesday.

The France Telecom unit showed a bottom line of 255 million zlotys ($73.5 million), compared to 310 million expected by analysts.

A year earlier, the operator's net profit stood at 995 million zlotys and was skewed by the 1.7-billion zloty sale of its Emitel unit.

TPSA added it plans to lay off around 1100 people in the second half of the year, almost three times more than in the first half. ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)