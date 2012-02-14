WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms operator TPSA expects its sales decline to slow in the coming years, with the market already hit by the bulk of mandated price cuts, Chief Executive Maciej Witucki said on Tuesday.

The France Telecom unit said earlier it saw its 2012 sales fall at no more than 3 percent after a 4.1-percent decline in 2011. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)