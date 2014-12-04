(Corrects Dateline to Dec 2 instead of Nov 2)

Dec 2Trabzonspor :

* Said on Monday it was to use 50.57% of capital raise to pay financial debts

* 20.83% for players, transfers, managers and technical staff fees

* 16.66% for due and tax debts

* 11.94% for other payments

