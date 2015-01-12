BRIEF-Neuca unit buys Niepubliczny Zaklad Opieki Zdrowotnej "Przychodnia Krzysztof"
* ITS UNIT, NEUCA MED SP. Z O. O., BUYS NIEPUBLICZNY ZAKLAD OPIEKI ZDROWOTNEJ "PRZYCHODNIA KRZYSZTOF" SP. Z O.O.
Jan 12 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS :
* Its parent company Trabzonspor Futbol Isletmeciligi paid 38.3 million lira ($16.7 million) cash for capital increase
* Parent company exercised pre-emptive rights to take up part of rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.2880 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITS UNIT, NEUCA MED SP. Z O. O., BUYS NIEPUBLICZNY ZAKLAD OPIEKI ZDROWOTNEJ "PRZYCHODNIA KRZYSZTOF" SP. Z O.O.
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 20.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 16.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO