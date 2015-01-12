Jan 12 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS :

* Its parent company Trabzonspor Futbol Isletmeciligi paid 38.3 million lira ($16.7 million) cash for capital increase

* Parent company exercised pre-emptive rights to take up part of rights issue ($1 = 2.2880 liras)