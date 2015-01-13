BRIEF-Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 9 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :
(Corrects headline to say Erkan Zengin transfered to Trabzonspor not from Trabzonspor)
Jan 13 Trabzonspor :
* Agrees with Eskisehirspor on Erkan Zengin transfer
* To pay 2.3 million euros ($2.7 million) cancellation fee to Eskisehirspor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 9 Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.