BRIEF-Groclin and its shareholders sign agreement with Volkswagen
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
Jan 23 Trabzonspor :
* Signs advertising agreement with Lukoil Eurasia Petrol
* Will receive $500,000 plus VAT according to the agreement
* Will receive 2 pct from Trabzonspor Lukoil Cards' spending
* The agreement is for 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index